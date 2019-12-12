e-paper
Head constable shoots himself dead at MP’s residence

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A 46-year-old head constable of the security unit, who was posted at the residence of a Member of Parliament in central Delhi, shot himself dead using his service revolver on Thursday evening, police said.

No suicide note was found the spot and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be determined, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district).

The DCP said the call about the alleged suicide was received at 4.25 pm. “The local police reached the spot and found a bullet wound in his head. His body has been sent for autopsy and we are probing what led to the step,” said the DCP.

india news

cities