Head teacher suspended for pocketing student’s scholarship money

The headteacher of Government Middle School, Gahaur village, has been suspended for grabbing a part of the scholarship amount given to a student of the village.

The suspension order was of headteacher Vidya Devi was issued by the district education officer (elementary) on Friday after an inquiry report was submitted.

In the first week of August, Kavita, a resident of Gahaur village, complained to the gram panchayat head that Vidya Devi was demanding half of the scholarship amount issued to her daughter. She stated that her daughter studies in Government Middle School, Gahaur village. An amount of ₹2,000 was deposited to Kavita’s account for daughter as part of a scholarship. Kavita was demanding half the amount ( ₹1,000).

Kavita withdrew the said amount and noted down the number on the note, before handing it over to Vidya. Later with other members of the Panchayat, Kavita and gram panchayat head Harinder reached the school and asked Vidya to show her purse. She resisted and also pushed a student during the spat.

Meanwhile, the police reached the school and recovered the cash from her possession. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the district education officer and an inquiry was marked into the matter. Block primary education officer Bhupinder Kaur conducted the inquiry and found Vidya guilty.

DEO (elementary) Rajinder Kaur said that during the course of suspension, Vidya Devi will report to block primary education officer, Machhiwara.

