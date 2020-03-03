Health dept forms 7-doctor team for prompt action

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:24 IST

Gurugram: The district administration on Tuesday issued a health advisory on coronavirus (Covid-19) asking citizens and expats, who make frequent international trips, to take preventive measures on their arrival to India. The health department has also constituted a rapid response team of seven doctors for prompt action that includes collection of samples and investigating a suspected case.

These steps have been taken after Delhi reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday. The person tested positive for coronavirus had returned from Italy.

“Compared to other districts in the state, citizens in Gurugram are frequently visiting different countries. For them, it is important to take preventive measures. Whosoever visited China in the past 15 days and might have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient should stay in isolation for 14 days. The administration has also issued helpline numbers — 0124-2223412, 07015523417, 9654231756 and 9911519296,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, who has been appointed to hold coordination meetings to deal with the situation.

As per a bulletin released by the Haryana government on Monday, the district surveillance team has screened over 267 passengers from China from January first week till March 2, of which four samples were sent for testing. “Three have been confirmed negative while the result for one is awaited,” said a senior health official privy to the matter.

A team of health officials, on Wednesday, will visit National Security Guard (NSG) campus to check the quarantine facility, where suspected cases can be kept in isolation. “As per the directives issued by the state government, we are visiting quarantine facility set up in NSG campus. With the help of district administration, the suspected patients will be shifted to the facility, ” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

A 20-bed isolation ward has been set up in the Civil Hospital, Sector 10. At least 12 private hospitals are also empanelled by the district administration to provide isolation facilities. “A 70-bed isolation room with 52 ventilators is available for coronavirus patients in the district. Guidelines have also been sent to all private hospitals regarding reporting to the health department in case of any suspected case,” said Punia.

Health officials said there is adequate availability of N95 masks.

The director general, Haryana Police, also issued an advisory to all police units in the state asking them to access the masks, gloves, and hand sanitisers to equip police personnel who come in close contact with other persons during frisking, crowd control, traffic duties, among other activities.

According to the statement released by the Union health ministry, three more cases have been confirmed positive for Covid-19. Also, 24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians, who had contact with an Italian national found confirmed as Covid-19 positive in Jaipur, have been shifted to ITBP facility for testing.