Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Maharashtra; crops suffer immense damage

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Maharashtra; crops suffer immense damage

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:21 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Heavy rainfall across various parts of Maharashtra since Wednesday night led to flooding and large-scale damage to crops in in several parts of Maharashtra. The state government has requested the Centre for financial aid, as farmers have faced heavy losses in due to incessant rainfall.

Crops have suffered immense damages in Baramati, Pune, Solapur and Satara regions of western Maharashtra, Latur and Osmanabad regions of Marathwada region and Konkan’s Sindhudurg region.

“The central government should send a team to access the damage and join hands with the state government in providing aid to the farmers who have been battered by the rain,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, state’s relief and rehabilitation minister.

“We were happy with the crops but an overnight rain caused a disaster,” said Kakasaheb Mane, a farmer from at Solapur.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) chief Raju Shetti has warned of agitation if farmers are not provided relief immediately.

“We will be forced to come on streets if we don’t get immediate relief,” he said.

Pune city also witnessed flooding after the downpour. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Pune Municipal Corporation for the state of affairs. “There is no planning by the BJP-led administration at all,” said Sule.

