Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain in Himachal triggers fear of landslides

Heavy rain in Himachal triggers fear of landslides

MORE IN STORE Due to fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the state till July 14

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State capital Shimla received 22.8mm of rainfall and recorded a maximum of 20.1°Celsius on Wednesday.
State capital Shimla received 22.8mm of rainfall and recorded a maximum of 20.1°Celsius on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Shimla: Heavy rainfall occurred in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering fear of landslides, while light to moderate rainfall was experienced throughout the day in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra districts.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “It’s been raining in the state for more than 12 hours so there is possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas.”

Due to fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the state till July 14.

A yellow weather warning for the middle and lower hills has been issued for July 10 and 11 and in the middle hills for July 9 and 12.

SOLAN WETTEST IN STATE

Solan got 82mm of rainfall on Wednesday, the highest in the state, followed by Kheri in Hamirpur district, which received 71mm of rainfall, while Jubbar Hatti in Shimla district got 54.3mm of rainfall. Dalhousie received 48mm of rainfall, Kasauli 45mm, Arki 41mm, Nahan 40.7mm, Ghumarwin 25mm, Shimla 22.8mm, Mashobra 16.8mm, Hamirpur 19mm, Kufri 14mm, Una and Paonta Sahib 10.4 mm each and Mandi 15.1 mm.

The temperatures were in the normal range throughout the state. Shimla recorded a maximum of 20.1°Celsius and Kufri was pleasant at 16.2°C.

Manali recorded a high of 28°C and Dalhousie 20.5°C. The maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 29.4°C, Solan 25.5°C, Una 30.4°C, Hamirpur 33.8°C and Nahan 29.9°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum of 21.7°C, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at 11.5°C.

Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 34°C.

