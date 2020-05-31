e-paper
Heavy rainfall damages fruit crops in Himachal

Heavy rain at isolated places in Bilaspur, Mandi and Una district and light to moderate rain was witnessed at most places in the state during the last 24 hours.

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm, thunderstorms and gusty winds for the last few days in Himachal Pradesh has damaged fruit crops, especially apples in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts.

Fruit Vegetable and Flower Growing Association president, Harish Chauhan, said, “The apples will not get the desired size and colour if rainfall continues. Recent hailstorms has also damaged fruits and vegetables. It is a bad sign for orchardists and farmers as they are already suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“An estimated loss of ₹800 crore to apple growers has been reported in the state,” he added.

Heavy rain at isolated places in Bilaspur, Mandi and Una district and light to moderate rain was witnessed at most places in the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal while maximum temperatures were four to five degrees below normal.

Yellow warning for middle hills on June 1

The state meteorological department had issued a yellow warning for middle hills on June 1.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to continue throughout the state till June 6.

Shimla witnessed 63.4mm rain and recorded 17.4°C maximum temperature on Sunday.

Kufri received 8.0mm rain and recorded 14.0°C maximum temperature. The maximum temperature in Dalhousie was 12.3°C and Dharamshala 23.2°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 26.5°C, 24.0°C, 23.8°C and 27.4°C maximum temperatures respectively.

With 6.9°C minimum temperature, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest while Una was the hottest at 27.0°C maximum temperature.

