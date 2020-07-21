e-paper
Home / Cities / Heavy showers in Himachal, likely to continue till July 27

Heavy showers in Himachal, likely to continue till July 27

Yellow warnings have also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for July 24 and Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts for July 25.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
People walk with umbrellas during light rain on the Mall Road in Shimla on Tuesday.
People walk with umbrellas during light rain on the Mall Road in Shimla on Tuesday.(Deepak Sansta /HT)
         

Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as the state meterological department issued a yellow weather warning for middle and lower hills. Yellow warnings have also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for July 24 and Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts for July 25.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 27. Heavy showers were witnessed at most places in the state during the last 24 hours and the minimum and maximum temperatures decreased by one to two degrees.

Guler in Kangra district recieved 61mm rain which was the highest in the state followed by Palampur 50.4mm, Bhoranj in Hamirpur district 39mm while Dharampur and Nahan received 38.0 mm rain each. Bilaspur received 36mm, Jogindernagar in Mandi district 25mm, Dharamshala 27.4mm, Una and Kasauli received 20mm each, Kufri 14mm, Shimla 8.5mm and Manali 6mm.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.4°C and 17°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 21.2°C maximum temperature while Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 20.7°C. Maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 28.8°C, Solan 29.5°C, Una 32.6°C, Hamirpur 34.8°C and Nahan in Sirmaur district 26.8°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 19.9°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 9.4°C while Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state at 35°C maximum temperature.

