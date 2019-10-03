e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Helmetless woman crushed to death under Haryana Roadways bus

Victim’s head was crushed under the bus’ tyre near Palam Palace in Zirakpur.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old helmetless woman was killed and her colleague was injured after a Haryana Roadways bus hit their motorcycle near Palam Palace in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, was a nurse at a private hospital and hailed from Anandpur Sahib, while the injured is Jaswinder Singh, 26, of Lalru.

Gurpreet’s uncle Fuman Singh said she was his elder brother’s daughter, and since her father’s death in 1998, had been living with him. After getting a job at Indus Hospital in Dera Bassi, she had moved into a rented accommodation nearby.

He said he came to visit her on Wednesday, and they decided to go shopping at Best Price, Zirakpur. Gurpreet had arrived there with Jaswinder on his motorcycle. After shopping, they headed back home on different vehicles.

As they reached near Palam Palace, a Haryana Roadways bus, headed to Jind, hit Jaswinder’s motorcycle from behind. The crash caused the two colleagues to fall on the road and the front tyre of the bus ran over Gurpreet’s head.

The bus driver, Bajinder Singh, stopped his vehicle, but fled on foot on noticing the gathering crowd.

The injured were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where doctors declared Gurpreet dead. Jaswinder was treated for injuries. The autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

Police booked the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station, and impounded the bus. 

KARNAL MAN KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN ACCIDENT

A scooterist was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run accident on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jatinder Kumar, hailing from Karnal, and living in Sector 21, Panchkula.

Police said Jatinder and his friend, Kapil Chawla, were headed to Panchkula. After crossing the Baltana light point, a truck hit their Honda Activa from behind, and ran over Jatinder, before fleeing the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. The unidentified truck driver was booked.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:29 IST

