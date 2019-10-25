Hero Honda Chowk U-turns to be opened after Diwali

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:09 IST

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to open the two U-turns below the Hero Honda Chowk flyover after Diwali. The U-turns — for commuters coming from Gurugram to Manesar and another from Manesar to Gurugram — have been built to ease traffic congestion at Hero Honda Chowk.

NHAI officials have also asked the Gurugram traffic police to close the Kherki Daula U-turn to ease traffic congestion at the toll plaza, after the U-turns at Hero Honda Chowk become operational. But the police have not taken any decision on this yet.

The Hero Honda Chowk U-turns will enable heavy vehicles such as trucks to go past the flyover easily, said an NHAI official. Presently, there is one U-turn for commuters coming from Gurugram to Manesar side, but only cars can pass through it.

“The U-turns are almost done, and I am hopeful that we will open them after Diwali. We have also requested the Gurugram traffic police to close the Kherki Daula U-turn once the two U-turns at Hero Honda Chowk start,” said Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, Gurugram.

In a meeting held between Gurugram traffic police and highway officials last year, it was agreed that traffic police will close the Kherki Daula U-turn, once the Hero Honda Chowk U-turns start.

However, the traffic police do not seem too keen on closing the Kherki Daula U-turn immediately. Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have not thought about it yet. First, we will observe the traffic flow once the U-turns are opened. Then we will take a decision.”

The Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, has written to the NHAI for a year now to get the U-turn at the toll plaza closed. S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, MCEPL, said, “The U-turn at Kherki Daula causes huge traffic jams. Big trucks would often take longer radius to turn and block the movement of traffic.” The NHAI, too, wants the U-turn at Kherki Daula toll plaza to close.

In July last year, a meeting was held between Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA), the NHAI and the MCEPL where it was decided that a U-turn should be made at Hero Honda Chowk to finish congestion at Kherki Daula toll plaza. The turn was essential according to MIWA officials to ease traffic congestion at Kherki Daula toll plaza. “We have been writing continuously to NHAI for the U-turn to start at Hero Honda Chowk. Gurugram traffic police need to close the Kherki Daula toll plaza U-turn once the U-turn at Hero Honda Chowk starts,” said Manmohan Gaind, general secretary, MIWA. The industry officials said that if the toll plaza turn is not shut, then jams at Kherki Daula toll plaza will continue.

After the U-turns start at Hero Honda Chowk, the NHAI is likely to carry out repair works on the Hero Honda Chowk flyover which was damaged on May 8.

