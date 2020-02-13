High-speed rail corridors: Plan heads towards design

cities

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) recently invited bids for final alignment designs for six high-speed rail corridors in India. Two of these corridors will pass through Mumbai.

NHSRCL, which is responsible for construction of the bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and other high-speed corridors, will conduct an aerial LiDAR survey on Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad (711km), Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (753km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (866km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Delhi-Varanasi (865 km) and Chennai- Bangalore-Mysore (435km).

The bullet train is the first of the high-speed corridors which will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Aerial LiDar or the Light Detection and Ranging survey is a laser survey method that measures reflected lights with sensors and provides 3-D representation of the topographic area.

The survey will be conducted in two stages.

The first stage will involve study of satellite images, topographic maps, development and evaluation of horizontal and vertical alignments, along with inspection of station area and yards.

The second will include aerial LIDAR survey and will also have preparation of final alignment designs, along with hydrological studies, demarcation of land and land acquisition plan, which will be required for construction of high-speed rail corridors.

“NHSRCL, through this tender, wants to appoint a contractor to undertake alignment survey and prepare a general alignment design for the six proposed high-speed rail corridors,” mentions the bid.

The survey will not include geotechincal assessment, social impact assessment, environment impact assessment and detailed designs of railway stations, railway yards, bridges and other building structures.

NHSRCL had studied the operation of the high-speed rail in China that spans across nearly 27,000km, but opted for shorter length. Long high-speed corridors have failed to attract passengers in China.