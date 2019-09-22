High-tech smoke detectors to keep Shatabdi travellers safe

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:41 IST

To ensure safety of 1,000-odd passengers travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi daily, the Northern Railways has installed very early smoke detection apparatus (VESDA) in all coaches of the three Shatabdi Express trains running on this route.

Being highly sensitive, VESDA will help detect smoke particles at a very early stage and timely bring the fire under control.

“The initiative is a part of the railway department’s move to strengthen safety measures in trains for the benefit of passengers. Presently, the apparatus is being installed in a few selected trains. Other trains will be covered as well,” said Karan Singh, additional divisional railway manager, Ambala division.

Another senior official, who requested anonymity, said: “All the trains had fire detectors earlier too. However, it is for the very first time that we have installed smoke detectors in all passenger coaches of Shatabdi Express. While the system has become operational in the two Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express trains, it will become functional in the Chandigarh-Delhi train within this week.”

While the Chandigarh–Delhi Shatabdi has 10 coaches, those running between Kalka and Delhi (via Chandigarh) have 15 coaches. Around 1,000 people travel on these trains daily.

With the new system becoming operational, if any passenger or staffer smokes in the coaches or toilets, the sensors will detect it. “First, the alarms will go off, and then the train will slow down and stop. The erring person will be slapped with a heavy fine,” said the official.

For the passengers’ safety, the Railways has already installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all Shatabdi Express trains.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:41 IST