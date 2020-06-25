Himachal Covid-19 count mounts to 839 with 33 new cases

cities

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:59 IST

Thirty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 339, officials said.

Seventeen cases were reported in Kangra, seven in Solan’s Baddi industrial area, two each in Shimla and Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur.

Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said seven people, including two women, tested positive in the district. They have a travel history from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. All of them were institutionally quarantined. The patients have been shifted to Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, Katha, Baddi.

Two sisters, who had returned from Delhi, tested positive in Rohru of Shimla district. They were intuitionally quarantined at Kotkhai and now shifted to Covid-Care centre at Mashobra.

In Sirmaur a couple, who returned from Delhi tested positive and one case was reported from Hamirpur district.

Chief medical officer Archana Soni said a 26-year-old man, who returned from Delhi, was under institutional quarantine. Three more tested positive for the virus late evening, she said.

STATE RECORDS 7th FATALITY

A 57-year-old man from Kangra, who was suffering from renal failure, succumbed to the disease at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk, on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 7.

The deceased who belonged to Bhawarna village of Palampur subdivision had a travel history to Delhi, said deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. It is the second Covid-19 death in Kangra. The patient returned on June 20 and was kept in institutional quarantine. He was shifted to a Covid hospital in Dharamshala after he turned symptomatic and was confirmed positive on June 23.

“He was also found to be diabetic and suffering from chronic renal disease,” the DC said, adding that the patient was shifted LBSGMC on June 23 as he required dialysis.

The first COVID-related death in Himachal was reported on March 23 when a US-returned Tibetan man from McLeodganj died of the contagion.

345 ACTIVE CASES

At present, active cases in the state stand at 345 and 474 people have recovered. Eleven people have migrated to others states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 228 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 225 cases, followed by Kangra with 211 cases, Una with 99 cases, Solan with 91 cases, Chamba with 50 cases, Bilaspur with 38 cases, Shimla with 39 cases, Sirmaur with 36 cases, Mandi with 24 cases, Kullu with five cases, and Kinnaur with three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.