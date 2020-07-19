e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income

Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income

The minister said the government has launched a scheme under which the farmers adopting pig farming will be provided 2,000 pigs—three sows and one boar each. The market price of these animals is around ₹17,000.

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting pig farming among farmers to boost their income, state animal husbandry and rural development minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday.

The minister said the government has launched a scheme under which the farmers adopting pig farming will be provided 2,000 pigs—three sows and one boar each. The market price of these animals is around ₹17,000.

He said, “In addition, each beneficiary will get medicines, feed and equipments worth ₹4,000 for pig rearing. Thus, the total cost of per unit comes around ₹ 21,000 of which each beneficiary has to bear only 5% of the total expenditure while 90% subsidy is being given by the Centre and five 5% subsidy by the state government.”

Kanwar said as per experts many breeds of pigs are available for commercial rearing including White Yorkshire, Landres and Middle White Yorkshire.

He said the maximum age of a pig is five years. A sow can conceive twice a year from the age of one year and can give birth to a maximum of 12 piglets each time.

Kanwar said Himachal Pradesh has 5,033 pigs at present. There are immense possibilities for the farmers to adopt the business. “Under the present scheme, the beneficiaries will be selected on first-come-first-served basis, but there are some conditions for availing the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

He said landless and marginal farmers can avail the benefits and priority will be given to women and persons belonging to BPL and reserved categories.

Families without any member in government job will be given priority under the scheme, he said, adding that piggery training will also be provided by the department to the beneficiaries.

“Any interested person can contact the concerned veterinary officer or deputy director to avail the benefits of this scheme,” he said.

top news
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
Galwan braves get a pat on the back from Rajnath Singh in Ladakh’s Lukung
Galwan braves get a pat on the back from Rajnath Singh in Ladakh’s Lukung
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘What are you doing?’ How Harbhajan helped Kaif during 326-run chase
‘What are you doing?’ How Harbhajan helped Kaif during 326-run chase
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In