Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:02 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting pig farming among farmers to boost their income, state animal husbandry and rural development minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday.

The minister said the government has launched a scheme under which the farmers adopting pig farming will be provided 2,000 pigs—three sows and one boar each. The market price of these animals is around ₹17,000.

He said, “In addition, each beneficiary will get medicines, feed and equipments worth ₹4,000 for pig rearing. Thus, the total cost of per unit comes around ₹ 21,000 of which each beneficiary has to bear only 5% of the total expenditure while 90% subsidy is being given by the Centre and five 5% subsidy by the state government.”

Kanwar said as per experts many breeds of pigs are available for commercial rearing including White Yorkshire, Landres and Middle White Yorkshire.

He said the maximum age of a pig is five years. A sow can conceive twice a year from the age of one year and can give birth to a maximum of 12 piglets each time.

Kanwar said Himachal Pradesh has 5,033 pigs at present. There are immense possibilities for the farmers to adopt the business. “Under the present scheme, the beneficiaries will be selected on first-come-first-served basis, but there are some conditions for availing the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

He said landless and marginal farmers can avail the benefits and priority will be given to women and persons belonging to BPL and reserved categories.

Families without any member in government job will be given priority under the scheme, he said, adding that piggery training will also be provided by the department to the beneficiaries.

“Any interested person can contact the concerned veterinary officer or deputy director to avail the benefits of this scheme,” he said.