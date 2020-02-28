Himachal: Nadda meets Virbhadra, recalls old association

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:26 IST

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday called on former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh at his residence, Holly Lodge, in Shimla.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to his home state after taking over as the party’s national president last month.

Accompanied by state law and education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, the meeting with Virbhadra Singh lasted for about 40 minutes. Nadda termed it a courtesy call. “I have old ties with Virbhadra Singh ji. There was nothing political about our meeting. I came to enquire after his well being. He was hospitalised at PGI, Chandigarh, but I was not able to meet him. I was the leader of opposition when he was chief minister in 1993. I share a personal rapport with him,” Nadda told reporters after the meeting.

Nadda was received by Virbhadra Singh’s son and Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh.

“It’s a matter of honour for Himachal that Nadda ji is the national head of the BJP. The meeting was apolitical. It’s nice of him to have visited us,” Vikramaditya said.

Virbhadra Singh, 85, has been ailing for the past six months. He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for dialysis in October.