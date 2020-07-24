e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh government bans transfers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Himachal Pradesh government bans transfers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Decision has been taken by the state government as a precautionary and preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The ban has been imposed with clear stipulation that no transfer or adjustments will be ordered by any department, board, corporation or university.
The ban has been imposed with clear stipulation that no transfer or adjustments will be ordered by any department, board, corporation or university.(Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)
         

Shimla: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a ban on transfers.

A state government spokesperson said that the ban has been imposed with clear stipulation that no transfer or adjustments will be ordered by any department, board, corporation or university.

During the ban period, a transfer can be allowed in the rarest of the rare cases that too on medical grounds or due to administrative exigencies with the approval of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur through the minister concerned in accordance with the comprehensive guiding principles.

He said that the decision has been taken by the state government as a precautionary and preventive measure.

The state government has appealed people to unnecessarily avoid visiting the HP secretariat and government offices and to provide their support in containing the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In