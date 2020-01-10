Himachal records coldest night of season, Keylong shivers at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded coldest night of the season with Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, freezing at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Though sun shone bright in many areas on Friday, major parts of the state shivered under sub-zero temperature.

So far, three people have been killed due to intense cold wave across the state. A Nepalese labourer died in Shimla after he slipped into snow, a hermit was found dead in Kullu and a youth was killed in Pachhad of Sirmaur district.

Five NH still blocked

Five national highways (NH) and about 900 rural roads are blocked across the state. Electricity supply is also disrupted in several parts as transformers have malfunctioned and power lines have snapped due to the uprooting of trees.

Authorities are working overtime to clear the roads and restore essential services in the hill state.

As a precautionary measure, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda has directed the officials concerned to airlift patients to hospitals within minimum time.

Meanwhile, the situation has eased a bit in the state capital, Shimla. Water and power supplies were restored and all the municipal corporation roads were also opened for light vehicles on Friday.