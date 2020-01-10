e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / Himachal records coldest night of season, Keylong shivers at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius

Himachal records coldest night of season, Keylong shivers at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius

So far, three people have been killed due to intense cold wave across the state

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:55 IST
Naresh K Thakur/Navneet Rathore
Naresh K Thakur/Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh recorded coldest night of the season with Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, freezing at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Though sun shone bright in many areas on Friday, major parts of the state shivered under sub-zero temperature.

So far, three people have been killed due to intense cold wave across the state. A Nepalese labourer died in Shimla after he slipped into snow, a hermit was found dead in Kullu and a youth was killed in Pachhad of Sirmaur district.

Five NH still blocked

Five national highways (NH) and about 900 rural roads are blocked across the state. Electricity supply is also disrupted in several parts as transformers have malfunctioned and power lines have snapped due to the uprooting of trees.

Authorities are working overtime to clear the roads and restore essential services in the hill state.

As a precautionary measure, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda has directed the officials concerned to airlift patients to hospitals within minimum time.

Meanwhile, the situation has eased a bit in the state capital, Shimla. Water and power supplies were restored and all the municipal corporation roads were also opened for light vehicles on Friday.

top news
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities