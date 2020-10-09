Himachal schools to open with 100% staff from October 12

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:20 IST

In compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Union education ministry on October 5, Himachal Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for reopening of schools amid strict adherence to social distancing norms.

As per a circular, the education secretary has instructed the directors of higher and elementary education that all teaching and non-teaching staff will attend schools on a daily basis with effect from October 12.

The new guidelines may also be brought to the notice of all the teachers through the Har Ghar Pathshala forum, it said.

All educational institutions will prepare micro plans to implement the SOPs relevant to their respective premises by October 17.

Also, all the government educational institutions will hold e-PTM with parents from October 15 to 17 to share the precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19 as per the SOPs.

“Students’ achievements during the first-term online exams and Har Ghar Pathshala initiatives like the weekly quiz and remedial teaching materials would also be shared with the parents,” the circular stated.

The guidelines issued earlier regarding visiting of students of Class 9 to 12 with the written consent of parents would continue till further orders. Online teaching and learning process through Har Ghar Pathshala would continue as usual.

Principals, headmasters of the educational institutes will further ensure delivery of offline notes to the students who are unable to join the teaching-learning process through Har Ghar Pathshala or Doordarshan, Shimla.

Schools in Himachal were closed in March in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September with 50% teaching staff. The permission of parents was mandatory for their wards to attend the schools.

It is worth mentioning that the state government is considering extending the number of teaching days in the schools so that students’ studies do not suffer amid Covid-19 pandemic. The teaching activities will be conducted in the schools during winter and second Saturday holidays.

The Himachal Pradesh school education board has also decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%.