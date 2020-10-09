e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal schools to open with 100% staff from October 12

Himachal schools to open with 100% staff from October 12

As per the new order, all the government educational institutions will hold e-PTM with parents from October 15 to 17 to share the precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19 as per the SOPs.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

In compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Union education ministry on October 5, Himachal Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for reopening of schools amid strict adherence to social distancing norms.

As per a circular, the education secretary has instructed the directors of higher and elementary education that all teaching and non-teaching staff will attend schools on a daily basis with effect from October 12.

The new guidelines may also be brought to the notice of all the teachers through the Har Ghar Pathshala forum, it said.

All educational institutions will prepare micro plans to implement the SOPs relevant to their respective premises by October 17.

Also, all the government educational institutions will hold e-PTM with parents from October 15 to 17 to share the precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19 as per the SOPs.

“Students’ achievements during the first-term online exams and Har Ghar Pathshala initiatives like the weekly quiz and remedial teaching materials would also be shared with the parents,” the circular stated.

The guidelines issued earlier regarding visiting of students of Class 9 to 12 with the written consent of parents would continue till further orders. Online teaching and learning process through Har Ghar Pathshala would continue as usual.

Principals, headmasters of the educational institutes will further ensure delivery of offline notes to the students who are unable to join the teaching-learning process through Har Ghar Pathshala or Doordarshan, Shimla.

Schools in Himachal were closed in March in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September with 50% teaching staff. The permission of parents was mandatory for their wards to attend the schools.

It is worth mentioning that the state government is considering extending the number of teaching days in the schools so that students’ studies do not suffer amid Covid-19 pandemic. The teaching activities will be conducted in the schools during winter and second Saturday holidays.

The Himachal Pradesh school education board has also decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Capitals keep a lid on Royals’ scoring rate in chase
RR vs DC live: Capitals keep a lid on Royals’ scoring rate in chase
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
India gets second set of data on Swiss bank account holders: Official
India gets second set of data on Swiss bank account holders: Official
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In