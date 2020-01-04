e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Himachal to get wildlife forensic lab

Himachal to get wildlife forensic lab

The forest officials said that the laboratory is established will prove significant for genetic studies of animals particularly the rare ones which are on verge of extinction

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:03 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh government recently sanctioned the forest department’s proposal to set up a wildlife forensic laboratory in the state.

In then wake of increasing wildlife-related crimes and to study the eating habits of wild animals, the forest department’s wildlife wing had proposed to set up a forensic lab at its animal rescue centre at Tuti Kandi in Shimla.

The government has urged the Wildlife Institute of India to prepare a detailed project report for setting up of the forensic lab. “Initially ₹5 lakh will be spent on setting up the forensic lab and once its established, it will be upgraded”, said a wildlife official, who requested anonymity.

In absence of its own forensic laboratory, the department is depended on the police central forensic laboratory at Junga and on the wildlife sciences laboratory at the Wildlife Institute of India,Dehradun.

The forest officials said that the laboratory is established will prove significant for genetic studies of animals particularly the rare ones which are on verge of extinction.

The state had been for long contemplating setting up its own wildlife forensic laboratory.

top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities