Himachal to launch portal for registration of returnees who lost jobs

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:52 IST

The state cabinet, in a meeting presided over by CM Jai Ram Thakur, appreciated the exercise undertaken by the cabinet subcommittee to ascertain fiscal space with different departments.

The cabinet raised concerns over the large unspent funds of different departments and directed the departmental secretaries to monitor the utilisation of these funds regularly.

It directed the administrative secretaries of PWD, rural development, IPH and power to develop a monitoring mechanism to ensure utilisation of funds. The PWD and Jal Shakti Vibhag were directed to update their schedule of rates and simplify all procedure, including tendering.

The cabinet approved launch of a portal for registration of those people who have returned to the state due to job-loss and are either in need of employment or upgrade of skills.

The cabinet also decided to formulate a scheme for working capital requirements with interest subvention for the tourism sector being prepared by the tourism department, immediately.

The cabinet also stressed on the need to promote e-NAM, constant monitoring of Ladaanis, labour, mandis and augmenting CA storage, milk procurement processing and active involvement of SHGs in marketing to facilitate the farmers.

It decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of the industries minister to discuss the issue of shortage of labour in different sectors and come up with solutions.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a panel under the chairmanship of the social justice and empowerment minister to examine the present system of sanction of schemes under the SCSP demand 32 and to propose a system for simplification and better monitoring of these schemes.

It also plans to set up a panel under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary power to evaluate how CSR funding can be leveraged for development in state.

It decided to identify one hospital in each subdivision and make a proposal to equip the same with manpower and equipment for better health infrastructure and to avoid unnecessary referrals.

It decided to regularise services of all part-time water carriers in the education department who have completed 13 years of combined services, which includes five years as daily wager and eight years as part-time water carrier.

The cabinet has decided to allow the education department to procure and supply school uniforms through HP State Civil Supplies Corporation under the Atal School Vardi Yojana for 2019-20 for students of Classes 1 to 12. This will benefit over 8.31 lakh students in state.

It gave approval to fill 10 posts of statistical assistants in the women and child development department through direct recruitment on contract-basis, filling three posts in sub-employment office Padhar in Mandi.

It also accorded its consent to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary School, Sari Bhekhali in Kullu district, along with creation of two posts of lecturers.