Home / Cities / Himachal to soon become coronavirus free, says CM

Himachal to soon become coronavirus free, says CM

Thakur directed officials to ensure that the persons entering the state from other parts of the country must follow strict quarantine norms.

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
(HT File)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that due to the collective efforts of several agencies and the support rendered by the people, Himachal Pradesh will soon become coronavirus free.

He was convening a meeting of deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers through video conferencing.

Thakur directed them to ensure that the persons entering the state from other parts of the country must follow strict quarantine norms.

He said that it would be the responsibility of the elected representatives of the panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies to ensure that people entering their village does not jump quarantine.

As many as 1,314 persons stranded in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali were brought back in 51 buses, which include 609 people of Kangra district, 335 of Hamirpur district, 132 of Una and 238 people of Chamba, the CM informed.

He said that all these persons would be medically examined and will be kept under home quarantine.

He said that economic activities, particularly in the green zones, have been started and special thrust was being laid smooth supply of essential commodities and farming equipment.

1 more patient recovers

One more patient from Una district recovered said additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Sunday. The patient, primary contact of Tablighi Jamaat workers, was undergoing treatment at Charitable Hospital Bhota.

The patient will remain under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two weeks and will be sent home if tested negative after the surveillance period is over.

One case remains active in Sirmaur and the patient is currently undergoing treatment at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, in Katha of Solan district.

With this, a total of 34 patients have cured in the state. As many as 20 patients have recovered in two weeks while six have recovered in the last three days.

A total of 40 Covid-19 cases, including one fatality, have been reported in the state.

