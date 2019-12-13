Hindu pilgrims cross over to Pakistan to pay obeisance at Katas Raj temple

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 14:54 IST

A Hindu jatha (group of pilgrims) on Friday crossed over to Pakistan through Wagah border for paying obeisance at the Katas Raj temple.

The members of the jatha had arrived in Amritsar a day earlier and stayed at the Durgiana temple from where they left for Pakistan at 10am.

The jatha, led by the Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha, will return to India on December 19.

The Pakistan high commission issued visas to the 88 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temple, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas temples, in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 13 to 19.

Under the Pakistan-India protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe religious festivals every year.

Sabha president Shiv Pratap Bajaj said that the ancient temple was believed to be on the same site where the Pandavas in exile had engaged Yakshas in a riddle contest.

Bajaj said, “Religious programmes will be organised at the temple from December 15 to 16. We will take a holy dip at Amar Kund in the ancient temple premises on December 17.”