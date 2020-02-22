e-paper
Home / Cities / Hit and run: Speeding truck claims life of helmetless biker in Ludhiana

Hit and run: Speeding truck claims life of helmetless biker in Ludhiana

The victim was on his way to work when the truck rammed into his motorcycle

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 30-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle and drove off near Dholewal Chowk on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arvinder Singh, resident of Dashmesh Nagar. He worked in a factory in Kohara.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kapil Kumar, in-charge, Miller Gunj police post, said Arvinder had left home for work on his motorcycle on Saturday morning. When he reached near Dholewal Chowk around 8.30am, a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler from behind.

As Arvinder fell on the road, he suffered grievous head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Onlookers rushed him to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Sherpur Chowk, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The ASI said they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Teja Singh, father of the deceased.

“They are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the truck driver,” he added.

cities