Hit by speeding truck, pedestrian, 36, dies

Jan 19, 2020
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A 36-year-old man died after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The incident took place in Val village, Bhiwandi at 6.10pm when the victim, Abdul Wahid Abdul Mannan Ansari, was on his way to work.

According to the police, Ansari was walking when the speeding truck hit him from behind. The truck driver Datapta Hanumanta Osmani, 22, took Ansari, who was severely injured, to a nearby private hospital at Mankoli, Bhiwandi.

Ansari, a resident of Avchit Pada in Bhiwandi, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

After by the incident, Narpoli police booked Osmani under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (rash or negligent act), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 148 of Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have booked the truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. He was produced before the court and was released on bail. The driver helped the victim reach a hospital, but he (Ansari) succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer from Narpoli police on the condition of anonymity.

