Home guard ‘drowns’ in drain

A 50-year-old home guard was found dead in a drain in Nagram area of Gosainganj on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Genda Lal Tiwari. His family members alleged foul play, but the police said he died of drowning.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The report stated that asphyxiation was caused by drowning. The body did not have any external injury marks, which suggested that he fell into the drain and died,” said DK Upadhyay, SHO, Gosainganj.

The deceased was suffering from bad health and was a habitual drinker. “No angle of personal rivalry has come to fore. The family members have also not blamed anybody for the murder,” said the SHO.