Home guard ‘drowns’ in drain

  Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 50-year-old home guard was found dead in a drain in Nagram area of Gosainganj on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Genda Lal Tiwari. His family members alleged foul play, but the police said he died of drowning.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The report stated that asphyxiation was caused by drowning. The body did not have any external injury marks, which suggested that he fell into the drain and died,” said DK Upadhyay, SHO, Gosainganj.

The deceased was suffering from bad health and was a habitual drinker. “No angle of personal rivalry has come to fore. The family members have also not blamed anybody for the murder,” said the SHO.

Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

India News