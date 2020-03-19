Homebuyer applies for loan, cheated

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:18 IST

Offering a personal loan of ₹35 lakh under a fictitious scheme, a man cheated a 41-year-old Panvel resident of ₹2.72 lakh.

The complainant, Rajaram Khadtar, is a technician working with a government-owned oil and gas company. Khadtar was trying to get a loan to buy a 2-BHK apartment from his company but was falling short of money.

In January, Khadtar received a message about personal loan for ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh under a government scheme. When Khadtar expressed interest in the loan, the sender called him and told him the loan is pre-approved.

“Under the pretext of processing the loan and towards a registration fee, the accused convinced Khadtar to pay a total of ₹2.72 lakh. He also managed to get his insurance policy details and other documents including Aadhaar card and other documents claiming it to be imperative for the loan,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

Khadtar made at least six to seven transactions. To make it look like an official process, many callers spoke to him claiming to be the senior officials from the banking service.

The complainant realised that the accused persons are making him transfer money over trivial reasons, he suspected it to be a con. The accused promised that the money would be refunded after the loan amount is sanctioned.