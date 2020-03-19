e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Homebuyer applies for loan, cheated

Homebuyer applies for loan, cheated

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:18 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Offering a personal loan of ₹35 lakh under a fictitious scheme, a man cheated a 41-year-old Panvel resident of ₹2.72 lakh.

The complainant, Rajaram Khadtar, is a technician working with a government-owned oil and gas company. Khadtar was trying to get a loan to buy a 2-BHK apartment from his company but was falling short of money.

In January, Khadtar received a message about personal loan for ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh under a government scheme. When Khadtar expressed interest in the loan, the sender called him and told him the loan is pre-approved.

“Under the pretext of processing the loan and towards a registration fee, the accused convinced Khadtar to pay a total of ₹2.72 lakh. He also managed to get his insurance policy details and other documents including Aadhaar card and other documents claiming it to be imperative for the loan,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

Khadtar made at least six to seven transactions. To make it look like an official process, many callers spoke to him claiming to be the senior officials from the banking service.

The complainant realised that the accused persons are making him transfer money over trivial reasons, he suspected it to be a con. The accused promised that the money would be refunded after the loan amount is sanctioned.

top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities