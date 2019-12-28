e-paper
Home / Cities / Homeless man found dead at kopar Khairane; no arrest yet

Homeless man found dead at kopar Khairane; no arrest yet

Dec 28, 2019
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A roadside dweller, in his mid-thirties, was found murdered in Kopar Khairane early on Friday.

The police found the body, with the throat slit, dumped into the creek .

Around 9.15am, a caller informed the police about the body dumped in the creek at Sector 19.

The police said the man, known as ‘Tipu Sultan’ to locals, used to sleep on roadside and on pavements. He would earn a living by doing daily wage labour work including painting, sweeping and sanitation, said police. Officers said they are still investigating to verify his actual name.

According to the police, the spot where the body was found is dotted with hutments and there are no CCTV cameras in the area.

“It appears that he was drinking with his friends by the creek. It is likely that one of them attacked him with a sharp weapon and slit his throat. The accused then fled after wrapping a blanket around him,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

The police are enquiring with the local residents, who said Sultan was staying in the area for the last 15 years and his parents passed away around a decade ago.

“We have registered a case of murder at Kopar Khairane police station. We are investigating to establish the victim’s identity and trace his killer,” said Satish Govekar, assistant commissioner of police, Vashi division.

Police suspect the murder took place either because of personal enmity or over alcohol or drugs.

