Homeless woman attacked with chemical by ex-partner

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:34 IST

New Delhi:

A 29-year-old homeless woman was attacked with a chemical in a public toilet in the New Delhi Railway Station premises after she refused to continue to live with her male friend, police said.

The chemical, which is yet to be identified, left the woman with a swollen right eye. “She escaped any burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injury to her eye,” said Harender Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Railways).

The woman is a native of Telangana and a mother to a boy. The DCP said that six months ago, she separated from her husband and moved to Delhi where she remained homeless.

“Here, she became friends with another homeless man, Rudra Vishwash. They lived together for two months before altercations between them led to their separation. Since then, she had been living along at New Delhi railway station,” the DCP said.

On Saturday afternoon, Vishwash met her in the railway station premises and asked her to resume their friendship and accompany him to his home in West Bengal, the DCP said. “When she refused, he poured some chemical on her,” the officer said, adding that a manhunt had been initiated to catch the suspect.