e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Homeless woman attacked with chemical by ex-partner

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A 29-year-old homeless woman was attacked with a chemical in a public toilet in the New Delhi Railway Station premises after she refused to continue to live with her male friend, police said.

The chemical, which is yet to be identified, left the woman with a swollen right eye. “She escaped any burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injury to her eye,” said Harender Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Railways).

The woman is a native of Telangana and a mother to a boy. The DCP said that six months ago, she separated from her husband and moved to Delhi where she remained homeless.

“Here, she became friends with another homeless man, Rudra Vishwash. They lived together for two months before altercations between them led to their separation. Since then, she had been living along at New Delhi railway station,” the DCP said.

On Saturday afternoon, Vishwash met her in the railway station premises and asked her to resume their friendship and accompany him to his home in West Bengal, the DCP said. “When she refused, he poured some chemical on her,” the officer said, adding that a manhunt had been initiated to catch the suspect.

top news
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities