Hooch tragedy: BJP stages stir in Ludhiana, says Capt govt burying scandal

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:08 IST

The district unit of BJP on Friday staged a protest against the Punjab government accusing chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for burying the state’s worst hooch tragedy which led to the deaths of over hundred people in the Majha region.

After handing over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner AS Bains, BJP district president Pushpendra Singal said the Punjab government is only acting against the small fish to save the real culprits of this scandal, which they will not tolerate at any cost and will continue to protest against the government.

