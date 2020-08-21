e-paper
Home / Cities / Hooch tragedy: BJP stages stir in Ludhiana, says Capt govt burying scandal

Hooch tragedy: BJP stages stir in Ludhiana, says Capt govt burying scandal

Party’s district unit functionaries accused the government of not acting against the accused.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of the BJP district unit protest outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday.
Members of the BJP district unit protest outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

The district unit of BJP on Friday staged a protest against the Punjab government accusing chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for burying the state’s worst hooch tragedy which led to the deaths of over hundred people in the Majha region.

After handing over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner AS Bains, BJP district president Pushpendra Singal said the Punjab government is only acting against the small fish to save the real culprits of this scandal, which they will not tolerate at any cost and will continue to protest against the government.

BJP district general secretary Sunil Moudgil, secretaries Kantendu Sharma, Yashpal Janotra, Lucky Chopra, Sanjay Gosai, councillors Sunita Sharma, Surinder Atwal, Anne Sikka, Prabhjot Kaur, Maninder Kaur Ghumman, Harsh Sharma, youth front president Mahesh Sharma, media secretary Satish Kumar, leader Naval Jain, former councillor Amrik Singh Bhola, among others were also present during the protest.

