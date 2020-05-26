Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst: Khattar

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:23 IST

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday hinted that more relaxations with limitations might be given to the private sector, especially industries, hotels and restaurants, in the state June 1 onwards.

“Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst should be our mantra to deal with any situation arising in the future,” he said.

“Nothing can be predicted about what will happen in next two to three months. This pandemic has taught us a lot. We should be ready to make lifestyle changes to move forward,” he added.

Khattar said about 28 lakh people working in the private sector have returned to their jobs.

“Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to resume home delivery. More relaxations could be in the offing after reviewing the situation by May 31,” he added.

He said the number of Covid infected persons rose to 1,200 in the state, but situation in Haryana was far better than neighbouring Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“We took measures and Delhi objected to them earlier, but now the situation is under control,” Khattar said.

On the issue of private school fees, the chief minister said, “Fee is the only source of income of such schools. They have to meet expenses and pay salaries to their teachers and other staff.”

Talking about payment to farmers, he admitted that there was a delay due to change in the system. “We are expecting that all the pending dues will soon be cleared.”

About the movement of migrant labourers, he said state government had provided all support to the migrants. “Three lakh workers have already been sent, whereas about two lakh made their own arrangements. The government has also got requests from about 1 lakh more labourers and they will be sent back to their home states soon,” he added.

On alleged atrocities on Hindus in Nuh, the chief minister said, “The matter was brought to my knowledge by Vishva Hindu Parishad. The situation is being monitored closely by the local police and action will be taken if anybody was found harming social harmony.”

CM URGES FARMERS TO ADOPT DIVERSIFICATION

In Kurukshetra earlier in the day, Khattar held a meeting to check depleting ground water level in the state. He also took feedback from selected farmers about the steps taken by the government for crop diversification. “The groundwater table has gone below 40 metres in several blocks, which is a matter of concern. The farmers should come forward to take advantage of the schemes announced by the government for crop diversification,” Khattar said.