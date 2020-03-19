e-paper
Home / Cities / Hotels, restaurant owners woes worsen in Ludhiana as govt orders closure

Hotels, restaurant owners woes worsen in Ludhiana as govt orders closure

The owners will put down their shutters from March 20 onwards. Bookings are either being cancelled or postponed

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The hotel and restaurant industry, which was already reeling under recession, has received another setback with the government ordering closure of the establishments in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The owners will put down their shutters from Friday onwards. Bookings are either being cancelled or postponed. 

Punjab Hotel and Restaurants’ Association president Amarvir Singh said the industry was already going through a slump as few people were making bookings amid a Covid-19 threat. “People are being refunded for their cancellations, though packaging and take-away facilities will continue to be provided, as per the government’s instructions.”

Owner of a hotel on railway station road, Amarjit Singh, said it would be very difficult for hotel owners, especially those working through rented properties, to pay or make arrangements for their staff. 

Punjab Hotel and Restaurants’ Association chairperson Rajinder Basant said the government had taken the decision for the betterment of society and they stand by the decision. The government should also remove road side vendors as they provide unhygienic food options. 

 Bookings being cancelled by marriage palaces, hotels 

Ludhiana Marriage Palaces Welfare Association president Amarjit Singh said marriage palace owners had also taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Bookings had already been made till March 31, however, they will have to be cancelled. The advance payments of clients will also have to be refunded. Vendors and caterers were already given advance payments.

