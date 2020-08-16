Hours after presiding over I-Day function, Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar tests positive for Covid-19

Bathinda: Hours after presiding over the Independence Day function in Mansa, Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, 54, tested positive for Covid-19. He was seen attending the function without a mask.

Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal said that the minister’s rapid antigen test was conducted in Mansa on Saturday after which he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Official sources said almost the entire senior district machinery is in home quarantine after meeting the minister.

This photo provided by the district public relations office shows the minister attending the function without a mask. ( HT Photo )

Kangar arrived in Mansa on Friday and met party workers besides officials over the past two days.

He had interacted with meritorious students after felicitating them during the Independence Day function.

AKALI LEADER FROM MALOUT TESTS POSITIVE, TOO

Former Malout Akali MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Muktsar nodal officer Dr Paramjit Singh Sandhu said the samples of Kotbhai were taken in Chandigarh. Two of his children have also tested positive. The family is staying in Chandigarh.

Kotbhai shared that he had tested positive on his Facebook page on Sunday.