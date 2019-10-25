Hours after shoot-out, snatchers had struck in CP again

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi

Hours after a Delhi police team arrested three alleged snatchers following a shoot-out in Connaught Place on Wednesday, two men on a bike snatched a man’s phone at Baba Kharag Singh Marg, less than 200 metres from the Connaught Place police station. Police are yet to arrest any suspect in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.50 pm on Wednesday when Aditya Dudhwal, a resident of south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was out in Connaught Place to have dinner with his friends. In his complaint, Dudhwal told police when he was standing at Baba Kharag Singh Marg near a restaurant, two men on a black Bajaj Pulsar bike approached him and snatched his phone when he was busy texting. Before he could react, the men fled towards the outer circle.

Dudhwal in his FIR alleged that the pillion rider who snatched his phone was wearing a yellow T shirt and blue jeans and both of them were aged around 22-25 years.

Deputy commissioner of police, (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said they have registered a case of snatching and efforts to identify the two men are being made. “We are checking CCTV footage to track the motorcycle they were using,” he said.

Earlier during the day, Singhal’s team had a face off with a group of four armed snatchers. After a shoot-out, in which two suspects were injured, three of them were arrested. The gang targeted morning walkers and cyclists in Lutyens’ Delhi. A sub inspector was shot but he remained unhurt since the bullet hit his bullet proof vest. At least nine bullets were fired in the shoot-out.

A day before, on Thursday, the men had targeted an Indian Air Force officer in Connaught Place and fled with his bag when he was returning home from gym.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:35 IST