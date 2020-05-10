e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Housing minister Jitendra Awhad recovers from Covid-19

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad recovers from Covid-19

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 17:25 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, got discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease on Sunday.

Awhad, who tweeted and said he will be back on the field in a month. In his tweet, he said, “My fight with Covid-19 going on for the last few days is finally a success. I have now recovered and will be going home today. I will be back in a month with the same enthusiasm to work for the people of my state.”

He also asked his supporters and party workers not to meet him for a month as per the doctor’s advice.

He added, “I also would like to thank the hospital staff including nurses, ward boys, doctors and other employees for all they have done for me and I will be indebted to them all my life.”

He was the first minister to get infected with the virus in the state. He had come in contact with a Covid-positive police officer from Mumbra during a food distribution drive. Along with him, 14 members of his staff and an ex-NCP MP and his wife too had tested positive. He was in self-quarantine since April 13 after 14 of his staff tested positive. He had tested negative initially but tested positive after his second test on April 21. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In