How about ‘Dastaan-e-Ram’ in chaste Urdu?

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:58 IST

Benhur Forum for Theatrical Arts, a theatrical group of Sangam city, is gearing up to narrate the mythological tale of Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king Ravan with a unique twist.

Artistes from different parts of the country will present Urdu Ramlila in a perfect linguistic blend that unites the beauty of Hindi and the sophistication of Urdu -- combining it the ancient art of ‘Dastangoi’, a 13th century Urdu oral storytelling art form, with shadow puppetry, Kathak, Chau and Bharatnatyam.

The group along with the artistes of Joker Theatre Group of Delhi will present the show in New Delhi’s Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts at 6.30pm on Thursday, at North Central Zone Cultural Centre of Prayagraj at 6.30pm on October 19, at Shri Nagri Natak Mandali, Kabir Road in Varanasi, at 6.30pm on October 21 and at UP Sangeet Natak Akademi, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, at 6.30 pm, said Tariq Khan, the producer of the presentation, who hails from Prayagraj.

He said that the presentation, aimed at spreading communal harmony, would be staged under the direction of Mustajab Malik and on a script penned by Prof Danish Iqbal of Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delh. The artistic direction would be by Sandeep Kumar.

Khan said that the choreography of shadow puppetry would be done by Gundu Raja of Karnataka.

Talking from Delhi, after wrapping up the final rehearsal on the eve of the first show, Khan said that around 90 years back, noted Hindi littérateur Munshi Premchand had discussed the concept of Urdu Ramlila during his visit to the Jamia Milia Islamia. “Now, with the presentation of ‘Dastaan-e-Ram’, this dream is being fulfilled,” he said.

He said that during the over one-hour presentation, people can look forward to witnessing all important iconic moments of Ramayan, like the accidental killing of Shravan by King Dashrath, Lord Ram’s exile, Bharat Milan after Lord Ram completes his exile and returns home, and Lakshman falling unconscious during the battle with Meghnad among others.

