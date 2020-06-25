HP cabinet gives nod to regularise over 12,000 teachers

cities

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:10 IST

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to regularise the services of over 12,000 teachers serving under various categories.

The decision will benefit 6,500 parent-teacher assosciation (PTA), 3,300 primary assistant teachers (PAT) and 97 para teachers serving in government schools across the state.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

DRAFT SCHEME FOR TOURISM INDUSTRY REVIVAL APPROVED

It also gave approval to the draft scheme for interest subvention on working capital loan for hospitality industry to revive the tourism industry in the state which has been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, tourism units in the State paying GST upto ₹1 crore would be entitled for maximum loan of ₹50 lakh and units paying GST above ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore for at least one year ending March 31, 2020, would be entitled for ₹75 lakh loan.

Payment of GST above ₹3 crore will entitle a tourism unit for the loan of ₹1 crore. Small registered tourism units would also be eligible for maximum loan of ₹15 lakh. This loan period would be for four years with interest subvention of 5% each for first two years.

The transport department would also draft a similar scheme.

SUPPORT PRICE FOR APPLE INCREASED

The cabinet also gave its approval to enhance support price of apple under market intervention scheme (MIS) by 50 paise from ₹8 to ₹8.50 per kg for the year 2020.

Under MIS, about 1.50 lakh MT apples would be procured from July 20 to November 15 for which 283 procurement centres would be opened in different parts of the state as per demands of apple growers.

The cabinet gave its approval to guidelines for providing assistance for promotion of cultivation of aromatic plants and their processing under the new scheme ‘Mehak’.

VARIOUS POSTS TO BE FILLED UP

It gave its consent to fill up 500 posts of junior office assistant (IT) on contract basis in the education department through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The cabinet gave its approval to create and fill up 42 posts of different categories in Himachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

It gave nod to create and fill up four posts of different categories in newly created prosecution department office at Sarkaghat in Mandi district for its smooth functioning.

It also decided to create and fill up two posts of perfusionist in the dpartment of CTVS in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda .

The cabinet decided to enhance the award amount of war Jagir from existing ₹5000 to ₹7000 per annum to the families of war veterans.