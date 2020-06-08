HP Cong chief slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:15 IST

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting virtual rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said that it is very unfortunate that even at a time when the whole country is battling the crisis, the BJP leaders are concerned about forming their government in Bihar.

While addressing the media Rathore said that right now people need employment and the industries need to be revitalized.

He also hit out at home minister Amit Shah and said that he was nowhere to be seen during the lockdown period but now he has suddenly shown up and is now engaged in conducting virtual rallies in Bihar.

Rathore said that coronavirus cases are increasing very fast and India is now fifth-worst coronavirus affected country which is a matter of concern.

He said that the Union government has completely failed in controlling coronavirus.

He has demanded Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to immediately pay outstanding amounts of apple purchases made by them last year to orchardists so that they can purchase cartons, apple trays, and other materials on time.

Rathore also appreciated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s statement of bringing labourers from Nepal to Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming apple season.