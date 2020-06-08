e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP Cong chief slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies amid lockdown

HP Cong chief slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies amid lockdown

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore hit out at home minister Amit Shah and said that he was nowhere to be seen during the lockdown period but now he has suddenly shown up and is now engaged in conducting virtual rallies in Bihar.

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Kuldeep Rathore
Kuldeep Rathore (HT File)
         

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting virtual rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said that it is very unfortunate that even at a time when the whole country is battling the crisis, the BJP leaders are concerned about forming their government in Bihar.

While addressing the media Rathore said that right now people need employment and the industries need to be revitalized.

He also hit out at home minister Amit Shah and said that he was nowhere to be seen during the lockdown period but now he has suddenly shown up and is now engaged in conducting virtual rallies in Bihar.

Rathore said that coronavirus cases are increasing very fast and India is now fifth-worst coronavirus affected country which is a matter of concern.

He said that the Union government has completely failed in controlling coronavirus.

He has demanded Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to immediately pay outstanding amounts of apple purchases made by them last year to orchardists so that they can purchase cartons, apple trays, and other materials on time.

Rathore also appreciated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s statement of bringing labourers from Nepal to Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming apple season.

top news
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Congress tells PM Modi to double days of employment under MNREGA to 200
Congress tells PM Modi to double days of employment under MNREGA to 200
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In