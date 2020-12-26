HP Cong to observe BJP govt’s 3-year anniv as ‘black day’

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:31 IST

In a scathing attack on the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal, Congress on Friday described the former’s three-year rule as “disappointing” and an “utter failure”.

“Jai Ram Thakur government has miserably failed on all fronts,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore while addressing the media here. Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri was also present on the occasion.

Rathore said that each year of the BJP rule was weighing heavily on the people of the state who desperately awaited the assembly elections to teach the “haughty” state government a lesson.

He said that even as the BJP-led state government is celebrating its three years in office, it has done nothing substantial which it can count as achievement.

“Development projects in the state have come to a grinding halt. The BJP government is listing those projects as achievement which were initiated by the previous Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government,” Rathore alleged.

The state government also failed to provide people of the state any relief during the Covid-19 crisis, said Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri said that all the former chief ministers of Himachal are remembered for some or the other contribution to the state, but Jai Ram Thakur will be remembered for ruining the state.

Corruption in the last three years came to the hilt and even a senior BJP leader had to resign from the party president post, he said, adding that every kind of mafia was active in Himachal Pradesh to plunder its wealth and resources.

“BJP instead of celebrating should focus on actual development of the state as there is nothing on the ground and all its developmental claims are only on paper and in speeches,” said Agnihotri.