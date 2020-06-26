e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP education dept orders strict action against 7 private schools for charging excessive tuition fees

HP education dept orders strict action against 7 private schools for charging excessive tuition fees

The department has instructed all concerned deputy directors to start the procedure to penalise these schools for non-compliance with state government orders

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Taking an initiative on complaints by Chattra Abhibhawak Manch, a student-parent forum, the directorate of higher education has ordered strict action against seven private schools of Shimla for allegedly amalgamating annual charges into tuition fees and charging the same in quarterly installment, for ‘mentally harassing’ those who have not deposited the fee in the stipulated time and for striking-out students from online study groups, for non-payment of fees.

The director has instructed all concerned deputy directors to start the procedure to penalise these schools for non-compliance with state government orders. A report in the matter has also been sought from deputy directors.

The order issued by the education department stated that state government vide its order May 27 and June 10 advised all private schools not to charge anything else except tuition fees from students during the lockdown period and instead of collecting a fee every quarter, they should collect it monthly. Adding, that teaching charges would only be charged from those who have been given online education material/classes.

In the order it was mentioned that tuition fee shall also not be increased, neither would any other hidden charge be allowed to be added in tuition fee and in case any student fails to deposit fee in the lockdown period, the names of the students will not be struck from rolls.

However, Laurette School, Bharari, DAV Senior Secondary School Lakkar Bazaar, Saraswati Paradise School, Sanjauli, Dayanand Public School, Shimla, Auckland House School Shimla, DAV School Totu and Shishu Shikha Nikaten School Totu have failed to adhere the orders of the state cabinet, as they have been charging excessive fees from students.

top news
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must
Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In