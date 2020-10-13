e-paper
Home / Cities / HP govt hands over additional charges to IAS, HPAS officers

HP govt hands over additional charges to IAS, HPAS officers

Settlement officer, Kangra division Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary will hold additional charge of managing director, HP Backward Classes and Development Corporation Kangra at Dharamshala.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday handed over additional charges to several Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Special secretary (finance and JSV) to state government and director, treasuries accounts and lotteries, Shimla, DD Sharma, director, transport, JM Pathania, CEO, Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) Vinod Kumar, director (personnel and finance) HPSEBL, Shimla, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, settlement officer, Shimla division DC Negi and HP Backward Classes and Development Corporation Kangra at Dharamshala Raghav Sharma are relinquished from their charges during the election duty period.

The officers who will be holding these additional charges include director, public finance and public enterprises-cum-special secretary (finance) Rajesh Sharma, who will have additional charge of special secretary (finance and JSV) and director, treasuries accounts and lotteries, Shimla.

Director, (personnel and finance) HP Power Corporation Limited, Shimla, Manmohan Sharma will hold additional charge of settlement officer, Shimla division and executive director, HPSEBL, Shimla, Ashwani Kumar Sharma will hold an additional charge of director (personnel and finance) HPSEBL, Shimla. Director, UD, RK Gautam will hold additional charge of director, transport, HP, Shimla and additional CEO, BBNDA, Baddi Narendra Kumar will hold additional charge of CEO, BBNDA, Baddi.

Besides, the state government has ordered that special secretary (forests and industries) Neeraj Kumar, who is also holding additional charge of managing director, HP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Shimla, will function as special secretary (forests, urban development and town and country planning), Shimla relieving secretary, State Election Commission Surjeet Singh of the additional charge of urban development and town country planning departments with immediate effect.

