HP govt has turned into an event management company: Agnihotri

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:59 IST

A day before the BJP will be celebrating the completion of its two-year tenure in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has labelled the state government as an event management company.

The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of wasting government funds on organising a massive public meeting on The Ridge a month after it held a Global Investors’ Meet in Dharamshala.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri called the BJP government’s celebration of completion of two-year tenure as enjoyment and loot. He also accused the state government of putting the state’s natural resources on sale on pretext of investment.

Agnihotri said, “If this is a ground breaking rally then was the Global Investors’ Meet at Dharamshala an ice melting ceremony. What was the need to organise this celebration when they had already held a function in Dharamshala last month?”

He also accused the state government of spending ₹300 crore for organising events to promote itself at a time when the number of unemployed youth has reached 14 lakh in the state.

Agnihotri claimed that 70% of Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed by the state government are fake. He questioned the CM about how investment of ₹93,000 crore, which was announced in Dharamshala last month, became ₹10,000 crore in Shimla. “What happened to remaining ₹83,000 crore? The truth is they are conspiring to sell the state land and have chalked out a master plan for it. The present state government has abolished as many as nine laws and has deferred eight laws,” Agnihotri said.

“The CM is talking about bringing investment in the state when the truth is that many industries are leaving Himachal,” he added.

Agnihotri said, “December 25 to December 31 is the peak tourist season in Shimla and they have sealed the Ridge because of Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally.”

Meanwhile, HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday said the party has made 16 points against the state government to prove that its two-year regime was nothing but a massive failure.

The Congress has targeted the government over increasing unemployment, putting the state on sale, failing to control drug abuses, crime against women and maintaining law and order and taking numerous loans.

The party has alleged that the state government has failed to get any special package from the central government.

Some other points that the Congress had made against the state government include wasting state funds in touring abroad and within the country without any reason; befooling public in the name of Investors’ Meet, ignoring serious charges of corruption against its ministers, sanctioning mines and crushers without examining any technical and economic feasibilities, favouring mining mafia, no action being taken on tempering of secret cabinet documents, failure in implementing ₹1,134 crore World Bank horticulture development in the state which was sanctioned in 2016 and failure in regularising and appointing PTA teachers in the state.