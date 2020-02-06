e-paper
HP govt plans to build mega Buddha theme park at Dharamshala

The ₹80-crore project will be funded by the Asian Development Fund.

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:08 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, DHARAMSHALA
In a bid to give fillip to tourism in Buddhist circuit, the Himachal Pradesh government is planning to build a mega ‘Buddha Theme Park’ at Dharamshala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Kangra administration is in process to identify 37.5-acre land to develop the park.

The ₹80-crore project will be funded by the Asian Development Fund.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the administration has prepared the concept note of the project.

He said the Buddha theme park, biggest of its kind in the state, will have a Buddhist research centre, a convention centre for hosting about 2,000 people.

“The park would also have the facility of stay and meals for the visiting researchers,” said Prajapati.

Apart from it, the DC said, books and other study material related to Gautam Buddha will be made available at the park. “His life events will also be depicted here,” he added.

Located in the foothills of mighty Dhauladhar mountains, picturesque hill-town Dharamshala is on international tourism map for being the exile home to Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama and seat of Tibetan government-in-exile.

The place is frequented by thousands of foreign tourists and Buddhist followers from all over the world to meet the spiritual leader.

“Buddha theme park will be another attraction in the town for Buddhist followers and tourists,” said Prajapati.

