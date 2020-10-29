HP govt sets March 2021 as new deadline for Parwanoo-Shimla highway project

cities

Already running two years behind schedule, the first phase of Parwnoo-Solan highway four-laning project has been granted six more months for completion.

The Himachal government on Thursday declared March 31, 2021, as the new deadline after the one in September this year was missed.

Meant to curtail travel time to Shimla, the four-laning work, as part of the Parwanoo-Shimla highway expansion project, has hit a series of roadblocks in the past few years, ranging from lack of coordination among the executing agencies, labour shortage during Covid-19 pandemic to delay in land acquisition and repeated landslides.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the first phase latest by March 31, 2021.

“I have given instructions for completion of the project within a time frame so that cost escalation is avoided,” said Thakur while reviewing the progress of different road projects here on Thursday.

The CM asked the officials to complete the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road widening project by March next year.

The NHAI had allocated the four-laning works on the 39.14-km stretch connecting Parwanoo to Solan to GR Infra Projects Ltd which has completed 90% of it. “Work on the two structures at Saproon chowk and the flyover in Kumarhatti will be completed by November 15,” said NHAI regional officer GS Sangha.

Work on the second phase from Solan to Kaithlighat is scheduled to be completed by May next year. The estimated project cost is Rs 598 crore. So far, only 28% of the work has been done.

‘Finish patchwork before winter’

While reviewing other works, Thakur directed the officials to take up patchwork on the stretch between Nerchowk and Kullu at the earliest keeping in view the winter season. He said that upgradation work on Jogindernagar-Pathankot road, Baddi-Nalagarh and Pinjore-Nalagarh should be expedited and completed within the stipulated period. He also stressed the need for plantation of saplings alongside roads to turn them into green highways.

He also expressed his concern over the delay in construction of bridge over Beas river in Manali which was causing inconvenience to both tourists and locals. He directed the authorities concerned to speed up the work.