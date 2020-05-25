HP to receive rain, thunderstorms from May 27 onwards

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:11 IST

SHIMLA: Heavy rain coupled with hailstorm, thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur throughout state from May 27 onwards. Himachal’s meterological department has issued yellow warning for Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts for May 28 and for ten districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, for May 29.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur throughout the state till May 31.

Meanwhile, weather remained mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were normal and maximum temperatures were two to three degrees above normal.

Heat wave continued throughout the state as Shimla recorded 27.9 degrees maximum temperature, while Kufri recorded 19.8°C maximum temperature.

Prominent hill station Manali recorded 26.8°C maximum temperature, maximum temperature in Dalhousie was 23.1°C, while Dharamshala recorded 31.6°C maximum temperature.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 34.8°C, 41°C, 40°C and 37°C maximum temperatures respectively.

With 5.8°C degrees minimum temperature, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state, while Una was hottest at 42°C maximum temperature.