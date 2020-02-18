e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / HSC students, you can show hall tickets, skip auto queues in Thane

HSC students, you can show hall tickets, skip auto queues in Thane

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Auto rickshaw drivers in Thane are doing their bit to help those sitting for higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams this year.

Between 9.30am and 10.30am today, students need not queue up for autos near Thane train station.

“Those students who come forward with hall tickets would be immediately taken to their exam centre,” said Vinayak Surve, president of the Thane Auto Drivers’ Union.

“For HSC exams, students already travel from far-off places during peak hours and then have to wait for autos. To ensure they reach exam centres on time, we have taken this move,” he added.

Student Sharanya Devraman, 18, welcomed the decision, adding that usually auto drivers refuse short distances.

Pavitra Tawde, a Diva resident and parent of 17-year-old Arya whose exam centre is in Thane, said, “We were apprehensive about sending Arya during the peak-hour rush. But now she won’t have to run around for an auto.”

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities