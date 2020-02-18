HSC students, you can show hall tickets, skip auto queues in Thane

cities

Auto rickshaw drivers in Thane are doing their bit to help those sitting for higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams this year.

Between 9.30am and 10.30am today, students need not queue up for autos near Thane train station.

“Those students who come forward with hall tickets would be immediately taken to their exam centre,” said Vinayak Surve, president of the Thane Auto Drivers’ Union.

“For HSC exams, students already travel from far-off places during peak hours and then have to wait for autos. To ensure they reach exam centres on time, we have taken this move,” he added.

Student Sharanya Devraman, 18, welcomed the decision, adding that usually auto drivers refuse short distances.

Pavitra Tawde, a Diva resident and parent of 17-year-old Arya whose exam centre is in Thane, said, “We were apprehensive about sending Arya during the peak-hour rush. But now she won’t have to run around for an auto.”