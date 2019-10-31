HT alumni connect: SP alumnus on how his college interaction enabled his career

HT alumni connect: SP alumnus on how his college interaction enabled his careercities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:19 IST
PUNE Rohan Goyal, a Bachelor of Commerce alumni of SP College. He studied there from 2006 - 2010. A businessman at heart, by training and by family identification, Goyal is today a top TCS employee. He he recounts his “learning” days.
How brilliant a student were you in college?
I was an average student.
Did your college help you to achieve your career goals?
My family members, who are ex-students of this college, advised me to take admission in SP college. The faculties here really shaped us to grow as responsible citizens. During college I learnt to deal with handling pressure and public relationships through various activities like inter-college quiz competitions and annual function days. College days have always been interesting and fun.
From college to TCS, how did that journey unfold?
I worked with my dad in our family business and later, started working in the IT sector. Today, I work with TCS, Hinjewadi, which is a dream company to work for.
Looking back, how would you plot your career graph in terms of highs, lows and the learning curve?
My my family business hit a low and hence, I started working for the IT sector. Any career graph is all about ensuring financial security and taking care of my family.
What are your future plans?
I want to start my own business - a fast-moving consumer goods company, for which, I have already started working on it..
First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:19 IST