Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

HT alumni connect: SP alumnus on how his college interaction enabled his career

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:19 IST
PUNE Rohan Goyal, a Bachelor of Commerce alumni of SP College. He studied there from 2006 - 2010. A businessman at heart, by training and by family identification, Goyal is today a top TCS employee. He he recounts his “learning” days. 

How brilliant a student were you in college?

I was an average student. 

 Did your college help you to achieve your career goals? 

My family members, who are ex-students of this college, advised me to take admission in SP college. The faculties here really shaped us to grow as responsible citizens. During college I learnt to deal with handling pressure and public relationships through various activities like inter-college quiz competitions and annual function days. College days have always been interesting and fun.

From college to TCS, how did that journey unfold?

I worked with my dad in our family business and later, started working in the IT sector. Today, I work with TCS, Hinjewadi, which is a dream company to work for.

Looking back, how would you plot your career graph in terms of highs, lows and the learning curve?

My my family business hit a low and hence, I started working for the IT sector. Any career graph is all about ensuring financial security and taking care of my family. 

What are your future plans? 

I want to start my own business - a fast-moving consumer goods company, for which, I have already started working on it..

