HTET Exam 2019: Women candidates allowed to wear bindi, vermilion

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:04 IST

Ahead of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam, the Fatehabad deputy commissioner on Wednesday announced that women candidates are allowed to wear bindi and vermilion.

“Women candidates are allowed to put bindi and vermilion this time. However, the ban is still imposed on wearing rings, chains, earrings,” DC Dhirendra Kharag said.

As many as 10,808 candidates from Fatehabad district will appear in the HTET exam, which will be conducted by the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, on November 16 and 17.

He said special buses will be run by roadways on the exam days.

Kharag conducted a meeting with officials and staff regarding the exam and said that those on exam duty should have an identity card, which they will wear around their neck.

He asked centre superintendents will ensure that the pre-existing photostat machines or faxes kept in the institutes are sealed. Apart from this, no photostat shop will be opened anywhere on the day of the examination.

Section 144 has been imposed and duty magistrates have been appointed in the district.

“CCTV cameras and jammers have been installed at exam centres. No staff member on duty should have a mobile phone as they are banned in the exam centre,” he said. The deputy commissioner said that for the safety of the exam centres, heavy police force will be deployed at each centre and misconduct and anti-social elements will be dealt with strictly.

Sikh examinees will be allowed to carry the symbols of their faith.

STUDENTS WELCOME EXAM CONDUCTION IN HOME DISTS

With the announcement that the government will conduct the HTET at home districts for the students on November 16 and 17, the students got much relief and welcomed the decision of the government.

While talking to HT, student Kusum Dalal said, “Earlier, the government used to send students to districts new to them and women would face a lot of problem to find the examination centre, to reach there and face frisking. Now those who will give exam in the same district will be able to reach the centre on time.”

Mandeep Bhar, Abhisekh Sharma, Raveena, Neelam and Manujeet Singh who will also take the examination in Hisar said that earlier, the students would try to leave early morning to reach the examination centre, sometimes travelling more than 200kms from their home districts.

A married candidate, Anu Devi, said, “During examination, students had to leave their home districts a day before. Many accidents have taken place in the past. The married women are very happy with the decision of allotting home district for exam.”