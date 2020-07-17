e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Humiliated by lover’s father, 27-year-old milkman ends life in Ludhiana

Humiliated by lover’s father, 27-year-old milkman ends life in Ludhiana

He had allegedly gone to meet the girl at her house in Mundian Kalan on July 13 but was caught by her father and thrashed.

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 27-year-old milkman ended his life after he was allegedly humiliated and assaulted by his lover’s father.

The victim’s father said that he had gone to meet the girl at her house in Mundian Kalan on July 13 but was caught by her father.

The girl’s father, who works in the education department, allegedly dragged him around and even thrashed him. Unable to bear the humiliation, the victim left home without telling anyone. Later, his scooter was found near the canal in Katana Sahib. On Friday morning, the body was fished out of the canal near Jhammat bridge.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the girl’s father. The accused is currently on the run.

DEBT RIDDEN MAN HANGS SELF

A 23-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a roof girder in his house in Moga Colony of Mundian Kalan on Friday. He worked as a pick-up auto driver.

His father told the police that the 23-year-old had bought the auto after obtaining a loan. However, due to the lockdown, he was not getting any work and was unable to pay the instalments, due which he was under stress. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Exclusive interview of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 
Watch: Exclusive interview of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In