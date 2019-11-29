Humiliated by teachers for wearing short pant, Class-11 student from Ludhiana hangs self

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 22:17 IST

Allegedly thrashed and harassed by school teachers and principal for wearing a short pant, a Class 11 student hanged himself at his home in Gurmel Nagar of Daba on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The victim had been mentally disturbed for the past two days and was not eating anything, his family members said.

Kin of the victim, Dhananjay Kumar, 18, have accused the school principal and two teachers for abetment to suicide and demanded FIR against them.

Victim’s father Brij Raj Tiwari, who is a factory worker, said his son was studying at a private school in Dhandhari. Two days ago, he had gone to school wearing short pants. The teachers found it inappropriate and asked him to change it. The teachers also informed the principal about it.

Tiwari alleged that following the orders of the principal, the teachers tied Dhananjay’s hands with his tie and slapped him repeatedly. They also humiliated him by stripping his clothes in front of the whole class.

Kamlesh Tiwari, the victim’s mother, said that after the incident he stopped going to school and eating anything.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, she told him to eat something. After sometime when she went to his room, she was shocked to see her son’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She raised an alarm following which neighbours gathered at the spot and rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said police will take appropriate action after recording the victim’s kin’s statement.