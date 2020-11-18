Humiliated by wife, in-laws, labourer ends life

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:06 IST

A 34-year-old labourer ended his life after allegedly being humiliated by his wife, sister-in-law and other relatives, in Dashmesh Nagar of Mullanpur on Tuesday.

As per information, the victim’s wife had left home after a spat on Dussehra and gone to her sister’s house. On Tuesday, the victim went to bring her back but she, along with her relatives, allegedly humiliated him. Dejected, he came back home and hanged himself.

The victim’s father revealed that the couple had got married nine years ago and has a five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim’s wife and four of her relatives.

Assistant sun-inspector Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the accused.