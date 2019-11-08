Hurdles in construction of ‘leather park’ in Agra to be overcome: Minister

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:40 IST

Skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday assured the footwear industry here that hurdles in the construction of the ‘leather park’ in Agra would be overcome after a meeting with union environment minister Prakash Javadekar.

He also appreciated the efforts of traders and claimed that Agra was a dominant player in the footwear manufacturing sector.

The minister was speaking during the inauguration of the 13th edition of ‘Meet at Agra’ organised by the Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chambers (AFMEC). The event is a conglomeration of leather, footwear components and technology fair and is being organised at the Agra Trade Centre at Singhna village on NH-2, Agra.

“Agra is playing a major role in shoe manufacturing and shining at the global level. For better prospects of footwear manufacturers of Agra, efforts will be made to construct the proposed ‘leather park’ here,” said Pandey.

“I will meet union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and share the problem Agra is facing in the construction of the leather park due to Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). We will get some solution soon, so that traders have a specific place in the city,” he shared.

It is to be mentioned that any construction within the Taj Trapezium Zone requires clearance from the environment ministry.

The minister said that the government of India had rolled out a special package of Rs 2,600 crore two years ago to promote the leather sector. And Rs 696 crore were given for employment in the sector, he shared.

Under the Skill India Campaign, the minister felicitated 10 cobblers who stitch shoes and slippers on footpaths. Besides, the ‘Exporters Performance Award’ was also given, in which the first prize was given to Gopal Gupta from Gupta Overseas, second to Gautam Mehra of Liner Shoes Private Limited and the third prize was given to Puran Dabar of Dabar Footwear Industries.

Puran Dawar, president of AFMEC, said: “About 220 exhibitors and companies from China, Brazil, Argentina, Taiwan, Germany, Italy and other nations and various cities of India have taken part in the three-day ‘Meet at Agra-2019’.”

During the fair, various discussions would be held on ease of doing business, one district one product, sustainable exports growth, US-China trade war and other issues.

-Yogesh Dubey